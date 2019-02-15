New library at Lenexa City Center to open in June, months ahead of schedule

The Johnson County Library’s newest branch at Lenexa City Center will be opening ahead of schedule.

The new Lenexa City Center Library at 8778 Penrose Lane will open to the public Sunday, June 2, from 1 to 5 p.m., the Johnson County Library Board of Directors announced at their Feb. 14 board meeting. The library was previously expected to be completed by this fall.

The $21.1 million building has a footprint of 40,000 square feet at the Lenexa City Center campus, just south of city hall. The two-story library features public meeting rooms, public computers and a children’s programming area.

“This is a really striking and beautiful facility,” said library board chair Nancy Hupp in an announcement, “and we are eager to invite our patrons in so people can start using their new library right away.”

The library opening will kick off with a ribbon cutting at 1 p.m., followed by remarks from public officials and a recitation of a work commissioned for the occasion from Wyatt Townley, emerita Poet Laureate of Kansas. Library staff will also provide tours of the new building and a viewing of award-winning children’s book illustrator Stephen T. Johnson’s new work of public art on site.

Lenexa City Center Library will replace services provided at the Lackman Library at 15345 W. 87th St. Pkwy. Before the new library opens, the Lackman Library will suspend public activity. Library staff will also grow from 17 to 44.

Lenexa City Center Library joins five other library branches that have regular service hours on Sundays. Johnson County Library also recently opened a new branch in western Shawnee last year.