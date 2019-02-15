Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission security head weighs in on challenges of school safety

Shawnee Mission security chief John Douglass interviewed as part of Flatland investigation into school safety. Balancing the need to create an open environment for learning and to create a secure space that protects students from threats requires constant review, Shawnee Mission Director of Emergency Management John Douglass said as part of a recent Flatland KC investigation into school shootings. [School Shootings Pit Safety Vs. Pedagogy — Flatland KC]
Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢
You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.