Mission Painting KC: 2019 Colors of the Year

Here are some of the colors (with links to view) selected as 2019 Color of the year for you to consider as you plan your next painting project.

Thinking of trying something different to add some pop to your home? Consider adding this Behr color to your accent walls, cabinetry, or front doors to brighten any home.

Dark, rich colors are being forecast as the next big trend for 2019. This beautiful deep green will be a hit as an accent wall in a bedroom or dining room. Thinking about an outside makeover? Night Watch would be a great choice for shutters or external doors.

Dutch Boy – Garden Patch 326-5DB

Want a touch of the outside year-round? Garden Patch is a beautiful botanical green that would be a great choice for any room in your home and will bring a bit of the calming spring garden inside year-round.

Clark and Kensington by Ace Hardware – Pineapple Granita

Ace Hardware stepped out of the box this year by having their first ever consumer selected color of the year. The light, creamy shade of yellow will add a subtle burst of color without going overly bright. This would be a great color for a cozy kitchen, bathroom, or living room.

Sherwin Williams – Cavern Clay SW 7701

This nod to mid-century modern is our first step into earthy tones. This warm, earthy color will bring the summer warmth of beaches, the beauty of deserts, and the majesty of canyons into your home. While this would make a great accent color it could also serve as the primary color in a kitchen or bathroom.

Benjamin Moore – Metropolitan AF-690

This adaptable, warm gray is an exceptional way to bring balance to any room as either a primary color or an accent.

