Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission area reps respond to bill that would stop recognition of same-sex marriages

Jay Senter - February 14, 2019 7:24 am
Freshman Rep. Susan Ruiz said she was disappointed with the introduction of the bill that would cease recognition of same-sex marriages in the state.

First openly gay reps in legislature respond to bill that would stop recognition of same-sex marriages. Two Shawnee Mission area legislators on Wednesday responded to the news that a Sabetha, Kan., lawmaker was leading sponsorship of a bill that calls same-sex marriages “parodies” and would have Kansas stop recognizing them. Rep. Susan Ruiz and Rep. Brandon Woodard, Shawnee Mission area officials who are the first two openly gay members of the state legislature, expressed disappointment with the bill, which had eight sponsors. In contrast, a bill co-sponsored by Woodard and Ruiz that would provide legal protections for LGBTQ+ Kansans in housing and employment issues. [Kansas lawmakers sponsor bill calling same-sex marriages ‘parody’ — Wichita Eagle]

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories