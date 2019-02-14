Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission area reps respond to bill that would stop recognition of same-sex marriages

First openly gay reps in legislature respond to bill that would stop recognition of same-sex marriages. Two Shawnee Mission area legislators on Wednesday responded to the news that a Sabetha, Kan., lawmaker was leading sponsorship of a bill that calls same-sex marriages “parodies” and would have Kansas stop recognizing them. Rep. Susan Ruiz and Rep. Brandon Woodard, Shawnee Mission area officials who are the first two openly gay members of the state legislature, expressed disappointment with the bill, which had eight sponsors. In contrast, a bill co-sponsored by Woodard and Ruiz that would provide legal protections for LGBTQ+ Kansans in housing and employment issues. [Kansas lawmakers sponsor bill calling same-sex marriages ‘parody’ — Wichita Eagle]
