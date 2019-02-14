Best Bets for the Weekend: Valentine’s Day is for the birds

It’s February in Kansas. The kids have started roller skating inside the house and I’ve already eaten all of my Valentine’s Day chocolates. Time to strap on our boots, zip up our puffy coats and get out. Luckily, there’s plenty to choose from this weekend:
- I always felt like people who liked opera were the coolest kinds of people. Whether you’re an opera aficionado or a newbie, Opera 180 has you covered. On Friday night grab your Valentine and head to Lenexa City Hall for City Center Live, a collaboration between Lenexa Arts Council and Johnson County Public Library. This week’s program aims to “bring opera to life in exciting new ways”.
- It may be the dead of winter, but our feathered friends don’t seem to mind. If you like birds, consider taking part in the Great Backyard Bird Count at Ernie Miller Nature Center in Olathe. Be a part of something big that only takes 15 minutes of your time and learn about the birds that spend winters in Northeast Kansas from the experienced birders of Burroughs Audubon Society.
- And hey, while you’re heading that way, check out Kaw Valley Eagles Day in Lawrence. Our kids are always enRAPTORed (giggle giggle) by this family-friendly event. Rescheduled due to inclement weather, let’s cross our talons that this event can go forward as planned.
- You’ve been hibernating all winter, now’s the time to put that protective layer of body fat to good use. Take the Polar Bear Plunge at Shawnee Mission Park to benefit Special Olympics Kansas. Bonus bragging rights will be well earned.