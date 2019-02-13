Your Health: Heavy lifting – weight training for women

Lift your way to a stronger you. In addition to making you stronger and leaner, strength training can be beneficial for your overall health—challenging your heart, maintaining lean muscle and even helping bone density.

Weight training doesn’t have to be intimidating. Understanding the numbers, machines and proper form can be hard for a beginner, but Kari McKeown, physical therapist with AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, has 4 tips and tricks to successful weight training without a personal trainer.

View the full article at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.