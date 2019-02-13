Wait times at area driver’s license offices have gotten shorter, while state seeks better online check-in system

The wait time at several Johnson County driver’s license offices is shorter than it was this past summer. Meanwhile, the Kansas Department of Revenue is working on ways to reduce the wait times even further.

Driver’s license offices tend to be busier in the summer anyway, but Kansas Department of Revenue staff have reported much lower wait times than what customers were experiencing from June through September of 2018.

Zach Fletcher, public information officer for the Kansas Department of Revenue, said the average wait time for the Mission office in June 2018 was 58 minutes; as of last month, the average is now 28 minutes.

Fletcher credits the reduced wait time to the state’s decision to extend operations at the temporary driver’s license office set up in Overland Park. The additional driver’s license office in Rosana Square Shopping Center at 119th Street and Metcalf Avenue was created during the summer to alleviate the wait times. Fletcher said it will remain open for the time being.

The department of revenue is also looking to replace its current online check-in/scheduling system — one of the bigger points of contention customers had last summer. The Q-Flow Wait Line Management System requires customers to check in online as well as in person in order to secure their place in line. It also does not provide text alerts, which means customers must sit and wait in person until they can be served. Last summer, wait times took hours.

Real ID has also been causing delays in processing, further exacerbating customers’ wait times. Fletcher said that, so long as people already have a Real ID, they can renew their vehicle tags or licenses online through iKan.

“You can pretty much get rid of all paper forms,” Fletcher said. “You can skip the trip to the DMV if you’re (age) 21 through 50 and have your Real ID.”

All area driver’s license offices are now open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. During busier seasons — like when school is out or between Christmas and New Year’s Day — the offices have expanded their weekday hours from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.