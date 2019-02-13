Briefly Noted: Shawnee Mission security, academic officers announce 2020 retirements

Security head John Douglass, student services leader Ed Streich to retire at end of next school year. Superintendent Mike Fulton announced on Monday that the district’s Executive Director of Emergency Management John Douglass and chief of student services Ed Streich will retire at the end of the 2019-2020 school year. The moves come as the district is looking to reallocate funding to account for a reduction in Title 1 money. “As system leaders concerned with the long-term success of the district, they decided to announce their decision now, in order to provide the Board and administration with maximum flexibility in planning for the future,” said the district’s communications office.
