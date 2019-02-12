Obstacle courses, tumbling, and tag: A new children’s birthday party option in Prairie Village

Obstacle courses, tumbling, and tag are just a few of the fun activities your kiddo would experience hosting his or her birthday party at 2020 Fitness. This winter we began offering birthday parties after numerous requests from our clients, and I’ve been blown away by how positive an experience it has been for everyone involved.

Knowing your 6-year-old self, how much would you have loved running around our gym and playing on the different obstacles? We’ve found that kids love getting to play in an otherwise ‘adult’ facility while learning how to safely use the rings, get themselves over obstacles and play fun games in our wide open space. All parties are supervised by one of our CrossFit Kids Certified coaches to ensure a fun and safe experience.

Due to the popularity of these parties, we have made the decision to open the option up to the community at large. It’s certainly a new venue option and during the winter months your kids need to burn off some steam. What better way to do it than with their friends at 2020?

If you’d like more information or would like to reserve, please reach out to me at [email protected] and we’ll be in touch soon!

Please find more details online!