Michaels leaving Regency Park location in Overland Park for new space in Lenexa

Michaels is leaving the Regency Park Shopping Center in Overland Park for a new location at a shopping center near Oak Park Mall.

The arts and crafts supply chain will soon close its doors at 9290 Metcalf Ave., while the new store will celebrate a grand opening April 7 at 9644 Quivira Road in Lenexa. The new store will be located next to HomeGoods, TJ Maxx and Stein Mart in the Orchard Corners shopping center.

Mission Peak Capital, the same developer working on the Westbrooke Green shopping center in Shawnee, is working on a redevelopment process for Regency Park. Mission Peak Capital began site work improvements last fall after the Overland Park council approved public financing incentives for the project. Company staff said they aren’t ready to announce any new business tenants to replace Michaels.

Store hours for the new location will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday.

A company spokesperson for Michaels could not be reached for additional comment.