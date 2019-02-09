Your Community: A Library for lovers

Don’t forget that Valentine’s Day is right around the corner. It’s a celebration of love. It’s recognizing and appreciating all the hard work that goes into achieving and maintaining a successful relationship. You love each other. You are committed to each other. Attraction? Oh yeah! Yet, that’s not enough is it? Some say you’ve got to work at a relationship. Why? Because you have to love each other enough to get past those moments you don’t like each other!

That’s where the Johnson County Library can help. Your Library Card can be more powerful than a box of chocolates and definitely better than a Dear John letter.

The Library has what you need to create a summer of love:

Set the mood with some silky-smooth jazz from Naxos Music Library Get lost in a romance novel with eBooks and eAudiobooks Make your own essential oils with Universal Class Learn to say “I Love You” in a different language with Mango Languages Write a love song with Lynda lessons Look for inspiration together from magazines like Cosmopolitan with eMagazines Stream independent films, shorts and documentaries from around the world with IndieFlix



All this and more can be found at jocolibrary.org/elibrary. February is a month about love and the Library is for lovers.

Johnson County Library – Nurturing the Community’s Collective Wisdom