Sweet T’s bakery and barbecue restaurant closes in downtown Shawnee

Sweet T’s in downtown Shawnee has temporarily closed down.

The restaurant opened its doors last year, first as a small bakery, then as a bakery and coffee shop. Within their first few months of business, they had added barbecue, a full breakfast menu and lunch specials.

Shawnee city staff confirmed owners Terri Brockhaus and Danny Lyons — a mother-son duo on the bakery/barbecue concept — did not renew their business license.

“Due to issues out of our control at this time, Sweet T’s is temporarily CLOSED,” the owners posted on the restaurant’s Facebook page. “We are truly sorry for any inconvenience. We love serving our community. Hope to see you soon!”

In the comments section on that post, Brockhaus indicated that the restaurant would not be re-opening at that location.

The restaurant was located at 11101 Johnson Drive and had replaced Nieman Bay Coffee House and Dodge City Beef on the corner of Johnson Drive and Nieman Road, in the 100-plus-year-old building originally occupied by Shawnee State Bank.