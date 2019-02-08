Lenexa police arrest Overland Park man on human trafficking charges

Antonio Bartzinie Flemming, a 36-year-old Overland Park man, was charged last weekend with human traffficking.

At about 4:30 a.m. Feb. 1, one of Lenexa’s patrol officers made a traffic stop in the 8000 block of Lenexa Drive, after which she made contact with the three occupants of the vehicle: an adult male, an adult female and a juvenile female.

Based on the officer’s training, experience and instincts, she was suspicious that the individuals were engaged in human trafficking. As a result, all were taken into custody for further investigation.

On Feb. 2, the Johnson County District Attorney’s Office charged Antonio Bartzinie Flemming, 36, of Overland Park with Aggravated Human Trafficking and Commercial Exploitation of a Child.

“Were it not for tremendous police work on the part of the patrol officer, as well as many hours of investigation by our Special Victims Unit detective, this ‘routine traffic stop’ would not have been uncovered as human trafficking in progress,” the Lenexa Police Department wrote in a press release. “Our officers are trained to ‘look beyond the stop’ in order that we may detect, investigate and solve crimes and seek justice for all victims.”

Flemming was booked at the Johnson County Jail and remains in custody on a $500,000 cash bond. His preliminary hearing is set for 9:30 a.m. Feb. 14 at District Court 17 at the Johnson County Courthouse.

Anyone with information about this crime or the suspect, Antonio Flemming, is asked to call the Lenexa Police Department at 913-825-8062.