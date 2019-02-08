Briefly Noted: SM Northwest’s Oklahoma! to debut Friday after postponement due to weather

Weather delays debut of SM Northwest musical. The planned public debut of SM Northwest’s production of Oklahoma! was canceled Thursday night because of weather, but — despite the fact that school is canceled today — there will be a show tonight at 7 p.m. The cast and crew will be putting on a matinee performance at 1 p.m. Saturday to replace the canceled Thursday show, and there will be a 7 p.m. show Saturday as well. [Shawnee Mission Northwest Celebrates 50 Years with “Oklahoma!” Production — Shawnee Mission School District]
