Best Bets for the Weekend: From 3D Thursday to Chinese New Year

- Tonight is 3d Thursday at the Central Resource Branch of the Johnson County Library. If 3d printing isn’t the most mind-blowing thing you’ve ever even heard of, are you even human? Learn the basics at this intro class.
- It’s brunch for a cause at Houlihan’s Fairway to help raise funds for R Park’s NEW Pavilion. 15% of all food proceeds from this special event will be donated to R Park when you mention this event.
- If this isn’t chili weather, I don’t know what is. The Shawnee Indian Mission will host a Chili Cook-off Saturday evening. Calling it “a barn-raising time for our whole community” this event benefits the beautiful Mission.
- The Year of the Pig, you say? The Kansas City Chinese Association celebrates that and more at their Chinese New Year Gala at Johnson County Community College’s Carlsen Center. If you’ve ever been to this event you know that it does not disappoint!
