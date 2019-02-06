Sponsored Post

Your Health: Meal planning made easy

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - February 6, 2019 10:00 am

Forget fad diets—choose healthy eating habits that stick. Did you know that the food pyramid is long gone? It was replaced in 2011 by MyPlate, a new model for healthy eating. MyPlate is easy to understand and implement, leading to simple, well-balanced meals for the whole family.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission’s printable meal planner breaks down the parts of MyPlate, giving you a space to fill for each food group on each day of the week. Just fill in the blanks for a healthier week of meal planning.

Get your well-balanced meal planner at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories