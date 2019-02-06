Your Health: Meal planning made easy

Forget fad diets—choose healthy eating habits that stick. Did you know that the food pyramid is long gone? It was replaced in 2011 by MyPlate, a new model for healthy eating. MyPlate is easy to understand and implement, leading to simple, well-balanced meals for the whole family.

AdventHealth Shawnee Mission’s printable meal planner breaks down the parts of MyPlate, giving you a space to fill for each food group on each day of the week. Just fill in the blanks for a healthier week of meal planning.

Get your well-balanced meal planner at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.