Roeland Park council to work through plan for future of pool over several meetings

Decisions on potential upgrades to the Roeland Park Aquatic Center will be hashed out during a series of governing body workshop meetings, councilors decided Monday.

Councilmember Tom Madigan suggested the council form an ad-hoc committee to initiate work on the pool upgrade discussion, and while his idea gained support from councilmembers Erin Thompson and Michael Poppa it was ultimately voted down.

Madigan said he was concerned the governing body workshops will get “bogged down” with the pool upgrade discussion.

Councilmembers will debate whether to enhance the pool with features like climbing walls, cabanas, and a lazy river with wet deck. Pool upgrade options range from $680,000 to $4.7 million. Governing body members could also decide to leave the pool as is.

While the governing body focuses on pool enhancement issues the Pool Advisory Committee will continue exploring the best path forward for pool operations.

The city has been evaluating the pool’s future since the Johnson County Park and Recreation District board decided to let its current funding partnership agreement with Roeland Park expire in May 2019. The city has already decided it switch the pool from year-round operations to a summer-only season.