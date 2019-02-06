Mathnasium moving Overland Park location to Ranchmart South in Leawood

Mathnasium, a math learning center for elementary and secondary students in Overland Park, is moving to Ranchmart South in Leawood.

Becki Clingan, center director, said the learning center, currently located at 87th Street and Antioch Road, will be moved to 95th Street and Mission Road.

The new location will be opened to the public March 3. Clingan said they have been located at 87th and Antioch for about nine years but “haven’t seen a whole lot of growth.”

Clingan said many of the students and staff are moving over to the new location. Hours of operation will continue to be 3:30 to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 2 to 6 p.m. Sunday.

Clingan said the math learning center offers “individual instruction in a group environment” — something that can be difficult for school teachers who may not have the time to make sure each student is caught up.

“Kids just fall behind because the teachers don’t have time to go back and say, ‘What is it that you don’t understand?’ I know that that hurts them,” she said. “We have that freedom, we have that ability to go in and work at it.”

Students in grades 2-12 can come in and get help with understanding math based on a personalized curriculum. Meanwhile, instructors only assists when a student asks for help — that way they aren’t hovering — and accommodates each student’s learning style, she added.

“There’s not one cookie-cutter way to teach math,” Clingan said. “I tell the kids: Math is the greatest because it does not change. The only way math changes is that we find better ways to explain it, and the numbers will always be the same.”

Mathnasium is “always” hiring and seeks candidates who can pass the math test and also work well with young learners; potential candidates include juniors and seniors in high school and college students as well as retired teachers and engineers.

Mathnasium has two other locations in Johnson County: one on 119th Street and the other on 159th Street.