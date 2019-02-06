Briefly Noted: Police help man accused of shoplifting items from Westwood Walmart; Chamber announces 2019 Shawnee Tomorrow class

Police officers help man accused of shoplifting after learning he has terminally ill wife. Police from Westwood, Fairway and Roeland Park were called in last week to investigate the reported shoplifting of cold medicine, diapers and some other items from the Walmart Neighborhood Market on Mission Road. When they caught the man, the found that he was the father of a son with special needs and the husband of a woman with terminal cancer. Police ended up buying him some of the products he had tried to shoplift. [Police show ‘compassion’ for man accused of shoplifting for his terminally ill wife — Yahoo! News]

Shawnee Chamber announces 2019 Shawnee Tomorrow Leadership Class participants. The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce has announced the roster for its 2019 Shawnee Tomorrow program, which provides an overview of civic operations and prepares participants for future leadership roles. This year’s participants are: