Our questions for the Roeland Park city council candidates

Roeland Park residents Jan Faidley and Courtney Craig are running to fill the remainder of former city councilmember Becky Fast’s term on the governing body following Fast’s resignation and move to the Johnson County Board of County Commissioners. Ward 1 residents will choose Fast’s successor in a special election set for Tuesday, Feb. 26.

Last week, we put out a call on social media for topics Roeland Park residents would like to hear the candidates address. Based on that input, we’ve developed the following five-item questionnaire for Faidley and Craig:

The city is planning for the future of its aquatic center now that a partnership with the Johnson County Park and Recreation District has come to an end. What’s your preferred outcome for the future of the city’s pool? If you support upgrades to the pool, how would you propose to fund them?

The Roe 2020 project will reconfigure one of the city's key thoroughfares. What should the main priorities for the project be? Are you satisfied with the design plans for the project so far?

Roeland Park is seeing a wave of teardown-rebuild home projects. Would you support new home guidelines or design restrictions like the ones that have been passed in Fairway and Prairie Village in recent years? Why or why not?

Roeland Park was the first city in northeast Johnson County to pass a non-discrimination ordinance. What are you views on Roeland Park's NDO? Do you support keeping it on the books?

Roeland Park has been exploring options for two potential commercial developments: the Rocks space on the former pool site and the vacant lot at Roe and Johnson Drive. What kinds of businesses should the city be looking to bring to these sites? Why?

We’ll publish the candidates’ responses the week of Feb. 18.