Lenexa planning commission approves plan for Raising Cane’s to replace Winstead’s on 95th St.

The Lenexa planning commission has OK’d plans for Raising Cane’s to replace the Winstead’s restaurant on 95th Street near Oak Park Mall.

The planning commission at its Monday meeting unanimously recommended the council approve the final development plan for Raising Cane’s. If the property owners agree to go through with plans, the redevelopment project would see the Winstead’s restaurant at 12056 95th St. demolished and replaced with a Raising Cane’s restaurant with a drive-through.

The existing Winstead’s facility was built in 1987, according to a Feb. 4 city memo.

The item was originally placed on the planning commission’s consent agenda, but commissioners moved it to the regular agenda for further discussion on signage.

The Raising Cane’s developers had requested the city consider allowing a painted mural on the brick facade of the new restaurant.

Commissioner Jason Leib asked about plans for the painted mural on the side of the restaurant. City staff said signs painted on walls are permitted under a section of city code for “unique signs.” The city permitted a similar arrangement for Gomer’s of Kansas, which moved to City Center a few months ago.

Commissioners also discussed creating more specific guidelines for public art and murals so the city won’t be obligated to deviate from city code.