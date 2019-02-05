Briefly noted: Corinth Library will be closed Feb. 6-11; Fundraiser for pavilion at R Park

Jay Senter - February 5, 2019 7:00 am
The Corinth library will be closed for a few days while crews update equipment.

Corinth library will be closed starting Wednesday. The Corinth branch of the Johnson County Library will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 6 though Monday, Feb. 11 so crews can install new equipment. “You won’t be able to pick up holds there for a few days, but you can return books,” says the library. “We’ll reopen 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 12. There is a grace period for checkouts and holds for Corinth during the closure.”

Fundraiser for new pavilion in R Park set for this weekend. The organizers of efforts to add amenities to R Park in Roeland Park have teamed up with Houlihan’s on a Plate it Forward fundraiser this weekend. If you have brunch or lunch at the Fairway Houlihan’s on Feb. 9 or 10 and mention the Plate it Forward effort, 15 percent of your bill will go toward the R Park pavilion.

