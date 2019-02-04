Updates from Johnson County Community College: Upcoming Events

Growth. Enrichment. Opportunity. At Johnson County Community College, we believe education puts all of this and more within reach. That’s why we strive to extend the learning experience even further with events and activities that engage our students, faculty and staff alike.

This month our calendar is bursting with must-attend lectures, performances and conferences. The best part? Our friends and neighbors are encouraged to join as well.

Here’s what’s on the docket:

Paths through Quindaro: Explore, Remember, Experience

Help preserve the Quindaro Ruins. On Saturday, Feb. 9, we’re raising funds to support “Paths through Quindaro: Explore, Remember, Experience,” an initiative dedicated to building walking trails and posting signage throughout this historic townsite in Kansas City, Kansas. Throughout the evening, you can:

Learn about our region’s rich history from guest speakers

Take part in a silent auction

Enjoy live music and delicious food Register by Feb. 7.

“We Shall Overcome” Featuring Damien Sneed

Mark your calendar for Sunday, Feb. 10 at 7 p.m. “We Shall Overcome,” a celebration of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., will take the stage in Yardley Hall.

Inspired by the words and action of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., “We Shall Overcome” showcases repertoire from across African-American music traditions. These songs, interwoven with spoken words from Dr. King’s recorded speeches, will inspire today just like they electrified civil rights activists and defenders nearly 60 years ago.

This performance features the Kansas City Boys Choir and the Kansas City Girls Choir.

Secure your tickets today.

Junior/Senior Day

Are you or is someone you know a high school senior interested in learning more about JCCC? Attend Junior/Senior Day on Monday, Feb. 18, to take part in the full Cavalier experience. You will tour campus, learn about our admissions and enrollment processes, see classroom environments and take part in a new student orientation.

Let us know if you can make it!

Master Class

On Thursday, Feb. 21, we welcome Sharon Butler Payne, the founder of Bra Couture KC (BCKC), and her team to our Master Class series. BCKC was launched in partnership with the University of Kansas Cancer Center in 2010 as a nonprofit organization that raises funds to support uninsured and underinsured cancer patients in the greater Kansas City area. To date, BCKC has raised over $1.5 million for this cause. All funds raised stay right here in the KC Metro area to help locals in need.

The Master Class series showcases industry leaders who share their journeys and lessons learned.

And Even More!

We’ve just scratched the surface when it comes to all the happenings on campus. Follow us on Twitter and Facebook to stay in the know, or visit our events page.