Prairie Village police, FBI investigating reported robbery at Great Southern Bank

Prairie Village police and the Federal Bureau of Investigation are looking into the reported robbery of Great Southern Bank on 95th Street early this afternoon.

The release issued by the Prairie Village Police Department is below:

On February 4, 2019, at approximately 12:56 p.m., officers were dispatched to the Great Southern Bank, 5206 West 95th Street, on a bank alarm. As officers were arriving, a bank employee reported the bank had been robbed. A suspect passed a bank teller a note demanding money. After getting an undetermined amount of money, the suspect left the bank in an unknown direction. The suspect is a white male in his 40’s or 50’s wearing a maroon stocking cap with dark colored sunglasses, gray hoodie, and dark-colored pants. Anyone with information regarding this robbery is asked to contact the Federal Bureau of Investigation at 816/512-8200 or the TIPS Hotline at 816/474-TIPS (8477).

It’s not the first time in recent years the location has been the target of robbers. A man walked into the bank in 2011, demanded cash, and then fled from the scene on foot.