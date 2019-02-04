Police investigating stabbing, 3rd incidence of violent crime in northern Overland Park neighborhood in past 2 weeks

A northern Overland Park neighborhood was hit yet again by an act of violence on Friday.

Overland Park police say that officers reporting to an armed disturbance in the 7800 block of Grant Lane around 9:30 a.m. Friday morning found a teenaged boy who had been stabbed.

“The victim is conscious and was transported to a local hospital in stable condition with a non-life threatening inury,” said Overland Park Police Public Information Officer John Lacy in a release.

Police said the suspect is described as a male of unidentified race who was wearing blue jeans, a black hoodie and a black ski mask at the time of the assault.

The scene of the stabbing is just blocks away from the scene of two shootings that took place in recent weeks. On Jan. 23, police found Ben Workman, 17, shot to death in his apartment in the 8000 block of Farley. On Jan. 30, they responded to a report of shots fired to find a victim suffering from multiple bullet wounds lying in the street. That man is expected to survive.

Lacy told KSHB that the department does not believe any of the incidents are related.

Police are asking anyone with information about Friday’s stabbing to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.