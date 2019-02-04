Belle Vogue Bridal relocates to Lenexa, doubling showroom size and adding space for bridesmaids

Belle Vogue Bridal, a boutique featuring designer gowns, has relocated to Lenexa. The move more than doubles the shop’s footprint, with twice the number of fitting rooms, twice the display space and a new dedicated space for bridesmaids.

The new space at 15500 W. 113th St. opened about four weeks ago.

Andy Schank, customer experience manager, said the new space is 1,500 square feet larger than the former location off I-35 on Lenexa Drive in Overland Park. That made room for five additional fitting rooms for a total of 10. The boutique itself was also designed to allow more natural light in the showroom.

Each fitting room has three-facing mirrors, lights that can dim to help brides see what their dress looks like in darker settings, and seating for parties of up to 14 guests. Plus, each of the fitting rooms is double the size of the fitting rooms at the former location, Schank said.

The expansion also gives more shopping breathing room for brides while allowing the boutique to add an even bigger selection of dresses, he added.

Staff said Belle Vogue Bridal is the only boutique in the Kansas City area to carry the following designer labels: Essence of Australia, Stella York and Martina Liana. Staff said the boutique carries more than 250 dresses ($800-$3,500 price range) from its selection, including more than 60 plus-size dresses, the largest plus-size assortment in the metro area. The salon also carries for purchase sample dresses on the floor.

Besides dresses, brides can also choose from a curated selection of accessories such as jackets, straps, veils, bridal cones, headpieces and jewelry.

Staff said the “piece de resistance” of the new boutique is the dedicated space for bridesmaids to pick their dresses.

“In our old store, bridesmaids more or less had a rack or two of style; we really felt like the bridesmaid was being overlooked in the Kansas City market,” said Meg Buckley, vice president of marketing and events. “So we wanted to give her her own space and give her a reason to come back.”

Because the boutique has a separate, dedicated space for bridesmaids, Belle Vogue can service them simultaneously as brides who are looking for their dress, Buckey added. Appointments generally take about an hour for bridesmaids and an hour and a half for brides.

Once a bride has picked her dress at the end of her session, she can create a photo moment by standing in front of a flower-patterned wall and holding a sign.

The boutique staff will mark change in locations to the new space with a grand opening Thursday evening.