In State of the City, Leawood mayor highlights accomplishments, raises concern about partisanship, school funding

Leawood had built a deserved reputation as one of the best places in Kansas and beyond to to live, work and play.

That was the takeaway message from Mayor Peggy Dunn’s State of the City address, delivered Thursday at the Ironhorse Golf Club.

But Dunn also had words of caution, pointing to the recently ended 35-day federal government shutdown as a sign of troubling partisanship, and imploring state leaders to work through continued friction over K-12 funding.

Among the accolades Leawood had received this past year that Dunn highlighted Thursday:

Echoing sentiments from her State of the City address the past two years, Dunn said she hopes Kansas legislators can find a sustainable solution and “permanent resolution” for funding public education — first to find additional funding and then to index that total amount to inflation.

“I am very hopeful that our new governor, Laura Kelly, will prove to be a catalyst for innovative thinking and lead a truly bipartisan effort to put the state on the right path,” Dunn said.

Following the announcement that the federal government is temporarily open until Feb. 15, Dunn expressed hope that elected officials can work together across party lines to find compromise on the nation’s major issues.

“Leawood’s municipal government, however, is permanently open for business,” she added. “I’m particularly pleased that we are a ‘nonpartisan’ form of government as I truly believe that is most beneficial for cooperation and collaboration. We were elected to serve the best interests of our residents regardless of political affiliations.”

City-wide accomplishments in police, fire, public works

Among other highlights from Dunn’s speech:

Leawood reported that the city experienced a 22 percent reduction in violent crimes as well as reductions in vehicle crashes from 2017

Police worked with state leaders to pass the “Hot Car/Good Samaritan Bill” which removed civil liability for someone breaking into a vehicle to rescue an at-risk person or pet

Seven police officers received life saving awards

The Leawood Fire Department retained international accreditation from the Commission on Fire Accreditation International as well as Leawood’s Insurance Services Organization Public Protection Classification rating of “One,” making the city one of a handful in the nation with both recognitions

The Leawood public works department handled $10 million worth of contracts, with the majority of projects focusing on streets and more than 20 miles of stormwater construction

Text of Dunn’s full remarks provided by the city of Leawood is embedded below:

