Briefly noted: Overland Park fire official says unattended cooking sparked blaze in home; Johnson County OKs addition of 2 more mental health co-responders

Fire marshal says unattended cooking led to house fire in Overland Park. The Overland Park Fire Marshal says unattended cooking sparked a small house fire in the 6300 block of Mackey on Thursday. “One of the residents reports turning on the stove and briefly leaving the room,” said the Overland Park Fire Department in a press release. “It’s believed the occupant turned on the wrong burner, which then ignited contents piled on the stove. The fire then spread through the kitchen and the adjoining family room.” Two occupants of the home suffered burns during attempts to extinguish the fire, and were transported to the hospital in good condition for treatment.

Board of County Commissioners OKs addition of two new mental health co-responder positions. The Johnson County Board of County Commissioners this week approved the addition of two new co-responder positions to its Mental Health Center. The co-responders will be embedded with police departments in the area to assist on calls where mental health may be a contributing factor. The co-responders will be county employees, but will be working with the police departments in Prairie Village, Leawood, Mission Hills and Lenexa. (See our previous coverage on expansion of the county’s mental health co-responder program here).