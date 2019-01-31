Rosehill Elementary Principal Cory Strathman resigning after arrest for DUI, leaving scene of collision

The Shawnee Mission Board of Education tonight will consider accepting the resignation of Rosehill Elementary principal Cory Strathman. The resignation, which would be effective today, comes six days after Strathman was arrested in Shawnee.

Shawnee police cited Strathman for driving under the influence and leaving the scene of an accident after his SUV allegedly hit another vehicle last Friday.

Documentation from the Shawnee Police Department indicates that a vehicle driven by Strathman struck another vehicle while they were headed westbound on 75th Street near the intersection with Westgate Lane just after 4 p.m. on Jan. 25. The police report says Strathman then left the scene of the accident.

“D1 was later contacted and found to be DUI,” reads the incident summary.

The police report said that Strathman was under the influence of alcohol and medication. He was also cited for driving with a suspended license, and is listed as not having car insurance.

Strathman was arrested, cited and then released by Shawnee police. He was not booked into jail after the arrest. An arraignment in the case is scheduled for Feb. 20.

Strathman has not responded to multiple requests for comment on the matter.

Strathman has been with the Shawnee Mission School District since 2008. He moved out of the classroom and into administrative roles during the 2013-14 school year, serving as interim principal at Apache Elementary before being named principal at Rosehill in fall 2014.

His resignation was added this afternoon to the human resources agenda to be considered at tonight’s board of education meeting. The board of education will meet at 6 p.m. tonight at the Center for Academic Achievement.