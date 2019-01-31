Briefly noted: Star pulls Steve Rose column at heart of Denning suit; Affordable housing panel in Johnson County

Star removes Steve Rose piece at heart of Denning lawsuit; Rose resigns from columnist role. The Kansas City Star has removed from its website the column by former Johnson County Sun publisher Steve Rose that prompted a lawsuit by Sen. Majority Leader Jim Denning of Overland Park. In the suit, Denning claims that Rose attributed statements to him that he never made, and that the two had not spoken in more than two years. “The Kansas City Star has been made aware of a lawsuit filed in response to a column written by Steve Rose and published on Jan. 26,” said Colleen McCain Nelson, The Star’s editorial page editor and vice president, in a story posted on the site. “The column has been removed from kansascity.com while The Star investigates. Mr. Rose was a guest columnist and was not an employee of The Kansas City Star.” Rose resigned his column at the Star on Saturday, according to the newspaper. [Kansas lawmaker sues The Star, contributing columnist Steve Rose for defamation — Kansas City Star]

Panel discussion on housing affordability in Johnson County set for Saturday. The League of Women Voters of Johnson County on Saturday is hosting a panel discussion on affordable housing issues in Johnson County. Panelists include:

Valorie Carson, Community Planning Director, United Community Services of Johnson County

Jennifer Creagar, Financial Care Program Director, United Methodist Church of the Resurrection

Maury Thompson, Deputy Manager, Johnson County

The discussion will take place at Atonement Lutheran Church in Overland Park. It begins at 9 a.m.