Best Bets for the Weekend: Wish I could be…part of your world…

Can you tell I’m excited for the Shawnee Mission East performance of A Little Mermaid? Let’s dig in to all the fun things happening this weekend:
- As mentioned above, SME will perform A Little Mermaid several times over the weekend. And, if it’s anywhere as good as previous musicals, it will be a treat for the whole family.
- Friday marks another Free Family Fun Night at Sylvester Powell. Watch Christopher Robin, play, craft and get your wiggles out.
- I’m not sure if you heard, but Queen Elsa invited you and your children to a tea party this Saturday in Shawnee. Just in case the invitation didn’t quite make it to your house, you can read the details here.
- Lisa Loeb. Honestly, just the name brings a smile to my face. Head over to Johnson County Community College to re-introduce this 90’s icon into your life. Whether it’s the family-centered event on Saturday afternoon, or the adult-oriented dinner and concert later that day, there’s a little Lisa for everyone.