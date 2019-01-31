Best Bets for the Weekend: Wish I could be…part of your world…

Julia Westhoff - January 31, 2019 11:00 am
Janie Carr plays Ariel in The Little Mermaid at Shawnee Mission East. Photo credit: SME Theatre Booster

Can you tell I’m excited for the Shawnee Mission East performance of A Little Mermaid? Let’s dig in to all the fun things happening this weekend:

  • As mentioned above, SME will perform A Little Mermaid several times over the weekend. And, if it’s anywhere as good as previous musicals, it will be a treat for the whole family.
  • Friday marks another Free Family Fun Night at Sylvester Powell. Watch Christopher Robin, play, craft and get your wiggles out.
  • I’m not sure if you heard, but Queen Elsa invited you and your children to a tea party this Saturday in Shawnee. Just in case the invitation didn’t quite make it to your house, you can read the details here.
  • Lisa Loeb. Honestly, just the name brings a smile to my face. Head over to Johnson County Community College to re-introduce this 90’s icon into your life. Whether it’s the family-centered event on Saturday afternoon, or the adult-oriented dinner and concert later that day, there’s a little Lisa for everyone.

