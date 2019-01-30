Sponsored Post

Your Health: Setting realistic health goals

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - January 30, 2019 10:00 am

By this point in the year, most New Year’s Resolutions are long dead. So maybe you haven’t been to the gym every day—that doesn’t mean you have to give up on getting fit. Setting realistic goals can help you take baby steps to a healthier, stronger you.

By breaking down big goals into smaller milestones, staying positive and seeking support, you can change the ways you view health and fitness. Lisa Cummings, wellness program specialist for AdventHealth Shawnee Mission, breaks down the best tips, apps and books to kick start your journey.

View the full article at MyHealthKC.com, your resource for living well in Kansas City. Backed by the experts at AdventHealth, MyHealthKC.com helps you explore local recipes, guides, wellness events and more to support your daily health journey.

