Second shooting in days hits northern Overland Park neighborhood; victim expected to survive

Jay Senter - January 30, 2019 11:34 am

Overland Park police today are investigating the second shooting in as many weeks in the area near 79th Street and Farley, just east of I-35.

Officers responded around midnight to a report of shots fired, and when they arrived on the scene, they found a victim suffering from multiple gunshot wounds lying in the street.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. His injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police are looking for any information about the incident that could assist in the investigation. Anyone with tips should call Overland Park police at 913-895-6300 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

Last week, 17-year-old Ben Workman was killed in a shooting at an apartment in the 8000 block of Farley. Police are still looking for suspects in that case.

In January 2018, an apartment in that vicinity was a crime scene after an Overland Park man was arrested on charges of murdering his wife.

