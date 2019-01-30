Briefly noted: Westwood sets curbside limb pick up dates

Jay Senter - January 30, 2019 7:10 am

Westwood will collect limbs in early February “subject to weather conditions.” Westwood announced this morning that it will begin picking up limbs from this month’s winter storm in early February, “subject to weather conditions.” “Winter weather events hamper our ability to remove the limbs,” said the city. “To keep everyone safe, weather conditions need to be favorable for the collection storm debris and downed tree limbs.” City officials noted that “hanging limbs over the street or on your property need to be addressed by each homeowner,” and won’t be taken care of by city crews.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!


Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories