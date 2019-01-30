Briefly noted: Westwood sets curbside limb pick up dates

Westwood will collect limbs in early February “subject to weather conditions.” Westwood announced this morning that it will begin picking up limbs from this month’s winter storm in early February, “subject to weather conditions.” “Winter weather events hamper our ability to remove the limbs,” said the city. “To keep everyone safe, weather conditions need to be favorable for the collection storm debris and downed tree limbs.” City officials noted that “hanging limbs over the street or on your property need to be addressed by each homeowner,” and won’t be taken care of by city crews.