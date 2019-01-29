Prairie Village veterinary practice changes hands, expands services

The new owner of a long-standing veterinary practice in Prairie Village is expanding the operation’s offerings and focusing on offering high levels of service to pets and owners alike.

Veterinarian Marty Gilmore, DVM, PhD, has been practicing in Johnson County at the Mill Creek Animal Hospital in Shawnee for nearly 20 years, and has owned that operation since 2009. So when he heard the owners of the Somerset Veterinary Clinic at 90th St. and Roe Ave. were interested in selling the practice, he saw an opportunity not only to branch out, but to put down a stake close to home.

“I live in the neighborhood, and I grew up here, so this area is very familiar to me, and that was part of the appeal,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore took over the business in late December and renamed it Somerset Animal Hospital. He’s brought on Alex Betzin, DVM, a Lenexa native who has been practicing in Houston the past several years, as the hospital’s chief of staff.

“We had a lot of people interested in the position, and Alex was selected for his level of clinical acumen,” Gilmore said.

Gilmore and Betzin are expanding the services offered at the practice, which will offer standard care as well as dental care and oral surgery, and “cold-laser” surgery.

“We saw the potential to bring a new level of care here, and to reestablish a focus on consistency and service,” Gilmore said. “I say that we’re trying to do the common things uncommonly well.”

You can find more information about the animal hospital here.