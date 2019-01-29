Briefly noted: Shawnee Chamber honors Charlesworth as Citizen of the Year; New Goodwill drop-off site in Leawood

Charlesworth named Shawnee Citizen of the Year. The Shawnee Chamber of Commerce this weekend honored recently retired Deputy and Interim City Manager Vicki Charlesworth at its Shawnee Citizen of the Year. Charlesworth received the recognition during its Annual Dinner on Jan. 26. Charlesworth spent more than 30 years in city government with Shawnee. “Shawnee is a very special place for me and my family. I am humbled beyond belief and honored to be in the company of the past recipients,” Charlesworth said.

Goodwill opens new donation location in Leawood. Goodwill of Western Missouri and Eastern Kansas this week opened a new donation center in Leawood at 12900 State Line Road. The center hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sunday.