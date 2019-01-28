Sponsored Post

Updates from Johnson County Community College: JCCC receives $1 Million gift from the Wylie Foundation

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - January 28, 2019 10:00 am

We are fortunate to receive community support in all shapes and sizes at Johnson County Community College.

Just this month, the Jack F. and Glenna Y. Wylie Foundation awarded the College $1 million. The donation will support the incorporation of key LEED-certified sustainability elements into our Hugh L. Libby Career and Technical Education Center and newly opened Fine Arts & Design Studios facility. The funds will be allocated toward:

  • Solar installation systems
  • Hot water and irrigation meters
  • Natural gas submeters for boilers
  • High efficiency water heaters
  • Native plantings, low-water use landscaping and a bioretention system
  • Energy recovery wheels
  • Power submeters

This donation is part of our Campaign for Tomorrow, a fundraising initiative aimed at keeping students’ needs front and center while investing in the future.

Kate Allen, Associate Vice President, Institutional Advancement and Government Affairs, says, “We are grateful for the continued support and foresight of the Wylie Foundation. This gift will ensure the completion of two key campus buildings in both an environmentally and economically responsible manner. Thousands of Kansas City students will benefit from these facilities for years to come.”

This gift was directed by co-trustees of the Wylie Foundation, Bradley Bergman, Midwest Trust CEO and Chairman of the Board, and Thomas A. McDonnell.

“Jack was very interested in helping people improve their lives. Funding educational opportunities for others honors Jack’s legacy,” said Bergman.

A tradition of giving

The Wylie Foundation has a notable history of partnering with JCCC. In 2016, it awarded a $1 million gift for an endowment to support our hospitality and culinary students and faculty. The Wylie Hospitality and Culinary Academy building was renamed in honor of the Wylie Foundation’s generosity.

Lend a helping hand

We are committed to providing access to higher education and facilitating student success in our community, but we can’t do it without your help. If you would like to contribute your time or resources to support our students and campus, email the JCCC Foundation.

