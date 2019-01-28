Briefly noted: Yoder joins D.C. lobbying firm, but won’t rule out another run for office; Roeland Park quarterly forum set for tonight

Following exit from Congress, Yoder joins DC lobbying firm. Former U.S. Rep. Kevin Yoder has joined the Washington, D.C.-based lobbying firm HHQ Ventures following his exit after four terms in Congress. Benjamin Quayle, the son of former vice president Dan Quayle, is among the partners in the firm, and called Yoder an “outstanding addition to our team.” In an announcement of the move made earlier this month, Yoder said he was excited to be part of the firm’s leadership team. “I looked at a lot of options and the opportunity to pour my heart and soul into helping this business grow was very attractive,” Yoder said. “We are a nimble, energetic, highly-experienced group. No other firm is better positioned to offer expert counsel on critical issues affecting public policy, markets, and business growth.” Among the firm’s clients are companies and organizations in the industrial chemical, cybersecurity, defense, energy, financial services, transportation and technology spaces. Though he has taken a job with the lobbying firm, Yoder told KCUR’s Steve Kraske on On To Date Friday that he would not rule out another run for office, including the U.S. Senate seat that will be on the 2020 ballot.

Roeland Park quarterly forum rescheduled to tonight. The city of Roeland Park’s quarterly community forum originally scheduled for earlier this month will take place tonight after being rescheduled. The forum fill focus on the future of the city’s aquatic center and will feature a presentation on options and costs for different levels of service and use by consultants from Water Edge. The forum will begin at 6 p.m. tonight at the Roeland Park Community Center, 4850 Rosewood Drive.