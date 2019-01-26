Your Community: New year, new career?

It’s a new year and you might be considering a career change or looking for a job. It can be an overwhelming process but Johnson County Library can help you get started. Library staff can assist you in accessing a vast array of career-related resources and programs that can enable you to conduct a successful job search.

Self-assessment: The first step in finding a good career fit is assessing yourself, identifying your unique skills, strengths, and gifts. The New Year New Career: Discover Your Strengths! program provides the opportunity to take the StrengthsFinder 2.0 assessment and to attend a program facilitated by a Gallup Certified Strengths Coach.

Career Options: Explore the careers which match your skills and discover details on hundreds of occupations – the nature of the work, education and training requirements, salary, ten year job outlook and much more! The Find Your Dream Career program will guide you through successfully researching and selecting a satisfying and purposeful career using online and print library resources.

Skills Development: Online courses offer a great way to brush up on or develop new skills. Access an amazing range of Universal Class and Lynda.com courses covering a wide variety of topics.

Job Openings: Browse a selected list of websites for identifying job openings in the KC Metro area and in specific sectors such as non-profit and federal government.

Job Search: Find resources to help you with all aspects of the job-seeking process, from managing your job search, researching a potential employer, preparing your resume and cover letter, to networking. In The Self-Directed Job Search: Effective Strategies program you’ll learn effective techniques for managing all aspects of your job search.

Resumes: In addition to all the resume-related resources, there are upcoming programs to assist you in creating an effective resume. The Renovate Your Resume program provides you with an opportunity to hear a presentation and have your resume reviewed by a human resources professional. In the Resumes-It’s All About You program you’ll learn techniques to make your resume more dynamic and eye-catching.

Networking: Knowing how to make connections is an essential part of the job search process. Find a variety of resources for developing your networking skills. The Networking for Professional Success program will provide you with insights and strategies for effective networking.

Interviewing: Get help with polishing your interviewing skills by attending the So You Think You Can Interview program. Attendees will have an opportunity to meet one-on-one with a human resources professional for a 20-minute mock interview and feedback session.

One-on-one Assistance: Job search assistance available at any location or by phone.

Find these resources and much more on the Career Planning and Jobs page. With the help of the Johnson County Library, you can develop skills and find the job you’ve been looking for.

For a calendar of upcoming programs, visit the Career and Finance event page.