Raising Cane’s eyeing Winstead’s site in Lenexa as possible location for new restaurant

Raising Cane’s is apparently looking at opening a restaurant in Lenexa — and its plans raise questions about the future of the Winstead’s near Oak Park Mall.

Lenexa received a final project plan Dec. 31 from the fast-food chain specializing in chicken fingers. Beccy Yocham, community development director, said the Lenexa planning commission will consider the final project plan in its Feb. 4 meeting.

The application submitted by Raising Cane’s lists 12056 W. 95th St. — the current location of Winstead’s — as the chicken-finger restaurant’s possible new location.

If the planning commission approves the final project plan, then Raising Cane’s can apply for a building permit to develop the site for Raising Cane’s, Yocham added.

The property is owned by G&I VIII Oak Park East LLC with a main address in New York City.

Russell Ford, senior vice president of marketing for Champion Management LLC, which represents Raising Cane’s, said he was unable to comment on the specifics of the final project plan.

“Raising Cane’s is continuously evaluating opportunities to grow restaurants all over the world, and especially in Kansas and Missouri,” Ford said in a statement. “Many factors go into our decisions, and ever-changing market conditions can affect planned locations and launch dates. We will make a public announcement if and when an official expansion decision has been made.”

Haddad Restaurant Group, the owner of Winstead’s, did not respond to multiple requests for comment.

In the past few years, Winstead’s has closed multiple area restaurants, including one in Merriam and another in downtown Overland Park. If the Lenexa location closes, only one Winstead’s location will remain within the I-435 loop, at Roe Avenue and I-435 in Leawood.

However, Winstead’s head David Haddad has indicated that the company has aggressive expansion plans for the coming years.

Other nearby Raising Cane’s locations are at 10704 Shawnee Mission Parkway in Shawnee and 7501 W. 135th St. in Overland Park.