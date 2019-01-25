Mission to re-consider scope of Roeland Court Townhomes project and CID special assessment

The Roeland Court Townhomes project to fix a subsidence in the private parking area may grow in scope, so the Mission council will discuss it again next month in committee.

The city has agreed to move forward with creating a community improvement district for the private property of townhomes at Roeland Drive and West 60th Terrace. A subsidence occurred in August 2017 to the private parking area near the Rock Creek channel. Residents and the city have been collaborating on a joint solution that would also involve improvements to the channel.

At least 55 percent of the residents at Roeland Court Townhomes submitted a valid petition in December 2018 requesting the city to initiate a special assessment and create the community improvement district.

However, the project may grow in scope, ultimately costing more and adjusting the maximum CID assessment allowed.

Councilmember Nick Schlossmacher in the city’s Jan. 14 council meeting said the residents of Roeland Court Townhomes have been exploring options that would increase the scope of the project on the property. The changes could add to the total project cost and maximum CID assessment, he added.

City administrator Laura Smith recommended the council send the item back to its finance and administration committee to allow the residents more involvement on the project. The council unanimously agreed with Smith’s recommendation. The next finance and administration meeting takes place Feb. 6.

Creating the CID allows the city to activate a special assessment component for the project, allowing property owners a longer period of time to repay repair costs currently estimated at $343,000.

Total estimated costs on the project, which would be funded by the community improvement district, is about $963,000. The city would pay $620,000 of the project, while the district would pay the remainder.

The city plans to have the project be completed in conjunction with improvements to the Rock Creek Channel. The CID impacts about 20 property owners, creating a maximum annual assessment of $781 per property over the next 22 years.

The city will not levy a CID sales tax for the project, according to city documents.

There was no comment from the public.