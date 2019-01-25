Briefly noted: OP Mayor Carl Gerlach among tonight’s SM South Hall of Fame inductees; Mission Road Antique Mall fixture sale set for Sunday

OP Mayor Carl Gerlach among tonight’s SM South Hall of Fame inductees. Overland Park Mayor Carl Gerlach, a star basketball player at SM South before heading on to play at K-State in college, is among three former Raider athletes who will be inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame at halftime of tonight’s basketball game. The school will also honor Mark Sutherland for excellence in football and track and field, and Christine Sim for excellence in tennis. Tip is at 7 p.m. in the SM South gymnasium.

Mission Road Antique Mall will have fixture sale Sunday. The recently closed Mission Road Antique Mall will have an “End of an Era” fixture sale this Sunday, Jan. 27. “Everything remaining must go before the building is razed,” said the mall’s Casey Ward. The sale will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday