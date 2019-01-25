Apartment resident saw 2 people running from scene of shooting death in Overland Park

Overland Park police are looking for answers as they investigate what led to a shooting that killed a 17 year old Wednesday night.

Ben Workman was found already dead when police arrived at his apartment in the 8000 block of Farley around 10:30 p.m. Wednesday. Workman resided in the apartment with his girlfriend and an adult, according to Overland Park police.

Though police have not issued a description of any suspects in the case, they confirmed that a resident of the apartment complex did see two people running from the apartment building around the time of the shooting.

Amy Workman, the victim’s mother, told WDAF on Wednesday that his girlfriend was with him as he died.

A family friend has set up a GoFundMe page to raise money for a funeral.

“Another senseless murder, a family destroyed at the loss of their brother, and a mother without her youngest son,” reads the page. “As the police are working diligently at catching the person(s) responsible; the family is trying to come to terms with this loss and how to manage a funeral. No one has money set aside for their 17 year child to be put to rest.”