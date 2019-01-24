Ben Workman, 17, dies from gunshot wound in northern Overland Park

Overland Park responded to a report of an armed disturbance Wednesday night to find a 17-year-old male deceased after suffering a gunshot wound.

Police are asking anyone with information about the incident to call 913-344-8742 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

Law enforcement received the report before 10:30 p.m. Wednesday and arrived on the scene in the 8000 block of Farley to find the victim already dead.

“The investigation is ongoing and we have no further information at this time,” the department said in a press release issued this morning.

The site of the shooting is just east of I-35 and just south of 79th Street, less than a mile from Sapling Grove Park.

In January 2018, Overland Park police blocked off an apartment building not far from the site of Wednesday’s shooting as part of a crime scene investigation after arresting a man on charges of murdering his wife.

UPDATE: Overland Park police this afternoon identified the deceased as Ben Workman. The Shawnee Mission School District says it does not have a record of Workman being enrolled in the district.