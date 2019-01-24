Best Bets for the Weekend: Happy Birthday, Kansas!

Shawnee Mission Post Sponsor - January 24, 2019 11:00 am

We’re coming up on Kansas Day and there are a number of ways to celebrate this weekend:

  • Start your summer road trip planning tonight when author George Frazier presents the Last Wild Places of Kansas at the Leawood Pioneer Library.
  • Younger Kansans might prefer the birthday party at the Overland Park Arboretum. This Kansas Day party celebrates our heritage with storytelling, reenactments, music, a history fair and more on Saturday morning.
  • It’s always a good day to learn more about legislative priorities. The Corinth branch of the Johnson County is hosting another Legislative Coffee event on Saturday morning. Bonus: coffee and donuts are free.
  • The Lenexa Public Market wants you to dream of warmer climates on Saturday night. Their adults-only Great Lenexa Luau includes Tropical-themed music and games and even a pig roast by Mad Man’s KC BBQ, as well as other themed food and beverages.

Get Shawnee Mission Post’s latest headlines via email for FREE each weekday!

Never miss a story. Try full access today for just 99¢

You want to know what’s happening in Shawnee Mission. We make it easy. Sign up today for just 99¢ and get full access to all stories plus our premium email newsletters.

Try a subscription

Subscribe for access to comments section

Related stories