Best Bets for the Weekend: Happy Birthday, Kansas!

We’re coming up on Kansas Day and there are a number of ways to celebrate this weekend:
- Start your summer road trip planning tonight when author George Frazier presents the Last Wild Places of Kansas at the Leawood Pioneer Library.
- Younger Kansans might prefer the birthday party at the Overland Park Arboretum. This Kansas Day party celebrates our heritage with storytelling, reenactments, music, a history fair and more on Saturday morning.
- It’s always a good day to learn more about legislative priorities. The Corinth branch of the Johnson County is hosting another Legislative Coffee event on Saturday morning. Bonus: coffee and donuts are free.
- The Lenexa Public Market wants you to dream of warmer climates on Saturday night. Their adults-only Great Lenexa Luau includes Tropical-themed music and games and even a pig roast by Mad Man’s KC BBQ, as well as other themed food and beverages.