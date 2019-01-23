Mission police officers recognized for saving a man from suicide attempt

Two Mission police officers last month saved a man who was trying to take his own life. The Mission Police Department this month honored the officers for their quick response.

It was after 1 a.m. Dec. 12 when Corporal Tony Palmieri and Officer Drake Sparks arrived to the scene of a report and saw a man hanging from a tree by a makeshift noose. They quickly lifted him up and cut the rope.

The man was able to breathe and communicate; emergency medical technicians checked him there and took him to AdventHealth Shawnee Mission for treatment.

“Had the officers not responded quickly and located the subject, his life could have ended,” said Captain Kirk Lane, who honored the two officers with life saving awards. “Corporal Palmieri and Officer Sparks’ actions reflect great credit upon themselves, the Mission Police Department and the city of Mission.”

Both officers called their actions instinctive, relying on their training and gut to move quickly. This is the first time either officer has received this recognition.

Lane said he is always proud of the men and women serving the Mission Police Department.

“They go out every day and deal with things that nobody else wants to deal with,” Lane said. “They see things nobody else wants to see, and they do it without complaint. I’m proud when they go out and do those type of things; it’s rare that we have those, and it makes you proud as a commander to have brave men and women go out and do what they do every day.”