Citing financial stability, Great Plains SPCA will close veterinary clinic in Merriam; adoption center to remain open

As part of an effort to “safeguard the future of our organization,” the Great Plains SPCA will be ceasing operation of public veterinary care services at its Merriam location — though the pet adoption operation that runs out of the facility will continue.

The SPCA also announced that it would be terminating its agreement with Jackson County, Mo., to operate the Jackson County Regional Animal Shelter.

In a message to SPCA donors, the group’s president and board chair said that the decision to scale back operations was difficult, but that “it is necessary for us to take these steps to better our financial situation and allow us to continue operating our shelter in Merriam along with our other community outreach programs.”

Tam Singer, Great Plains SPCA president and CEO, said the closing of the veterinary clinic would have zero impact on the Merriam adoption center.

“The veterinary clinic closing will not have any impact on the operations of the shelter and adoption clinic services in Merriam,” Singer said.

The veterinary clinic, which offers a range of services from vaccinations and microchipping to spay and neuter surgeries, will remain open until Feb. 1. All clinic services will be offered through next Thursday, Jan. 31.

The animal shelter and adoption center at the Merriam location, which is at 5428 Antioch Drive, saves the lives of more than 3,500 animals each year, according to the organization.