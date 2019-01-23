Briefly noted: NPR, New York Times cover local legislators’ party defections; OP named among best staycation sites

New York Times examines Johnson County legislators’ move to Democratic party. The New York Times ran a lengthy piece Tuesday on the four Johnson County legislators who switched party affiliation from Republican to Democrat last month. The piece includes quotes from Liz Benditt of Education First Shawnee Mission as well as Roeland Park City Councilmember Erin Thompson, who said she decided against running for another term as a Republican precinct committeewoman because of the party’s national politics. NPR’s All Things Considered ran a piece on Monday on the same topic, featuring interviews with Rep. Stephanie Clayton and Sen. Barbara Bollier. [Kansas Lawmakers Defect to Democrats as G.O.P. Struggles in Suburbs — New York Times]

Expedia says Overland Park among top cities for “staycations.” Overland Park was ranked fourth among Expedia’s list of eleven U.S. cities that will “inspire your staycation.” “Overland Park has all the amenities you’d expect from the second-largest city in the state, but it really embraces indie businesses and community ties like a small town,” says the site. “And it’s so close to KCMO, that you could easily take a combined Overland Park/ Kansas City staycation for double the fun.” [11 cities that will inspire your staycation — Expedia Viewfinder]