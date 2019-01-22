Prairie Village’s Somerset Plaza strip shopping center slated for facelift

The owners of the dated Somerset Plaza strip shopping center at 90th Street and Roe Avenue in Prairie Village are planning to give the building a major facelift.

Representatives of Dev Inc. and Somerset Partners LLC came before the Prairie Village Planning Commission earlier this month to get approval on concepts for a facade renovation project that would alter the roofline and update the color scheme on the shopping center, which houses Tatsu’s French Restaurant and Merlo’s Hair Design, among other businesses.

Here’s a look at renderings of the proposed update:

The planning commission voted 6-1 to approve the facade renovations plans after a lengthy discussion about building materials and color choices.