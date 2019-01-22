Prairie Village’s Somerset Plaza strip shopping center slated for facelift

Jay Senter - January 22, 2019 7:46 am
The dated Somerset Plaza shops are planned for a major update this year.

The owners of the dated Somerset Plaza strip shopping center at 90th Street and Roe Avenue in Prairie Village are planning to give the building a major facelift.

Representatives of Dev Inc. and Somerset Partners LLC came before the Prairie Village Planning Commission earlier this month to get approval on concepts for a facade renovation project that would alter the roofline and update the color scheme on the shopping center, which houses Tatsu’s French Restaurant and Merlo’s Hair Design, among other businesses.

Here’s a look at renderings of the proposed update:

The planning commission voted 6-1 to approve the facade renovations plans after a lengthy discussion about building materials and color choices.

