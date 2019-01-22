Lenexa to acquire private property for construction of storm drainage project in Lakeview area

Lenexa is planning to appropriate private property to make storm drainage improvements in the Lakeview area south of Sar-Ko-Par Trails Park.

The council in its Jan. 15 meeting unanimously approved a resolution declaring it necessary to obtain private property for construction of the Lakeview Storm Drainage Improvements project. The item was on the consent agenda. There was no public comment or discussion from the council.

City staff in a Jan. 15 memo indicated that the project was “prompted by reports of flooding and a high concentration of pipes in poor condition in the project area.” The roughly $2 million project — to be funded with stormwater bonds — will upgrade pipes throughout the project area.

The scope of the project covers several acres on the southwest corner of 87th Street Parkway and Pflumm Road, stretching south nearly all the way to Sante Fe Trail Drive and west toward West 90th Terrace.

City staff anticipate construction to begin this spring.

Here’s a map of the project area:

The council’s vote last week was the first step in acquiring easements and rights of way for the project, staff wrote in the city memo. Lenexa also will need to acquire easements from property owners next to the project area.

The city community development department staff can now begin negotiating and entering agreements for the acquisition of private property near the project.

“This provision affirms the standard practice by which Community Development staff makes all reasonable attempts to settle with property owners outside of condemnation,” staff wrote. “Should condemnation be necessary, staff will seek authorization from the Governing Body to institute those proceedings.”

Lenexa hired Orrick & Erskine as outside counsel for acquisition services on the project.